MLA Yennam pushes for corpn tag for Mbnr municipality

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy reiterated his commitment to public service and outlined efforts to upgrade Mahabubnagar municipality to a municipal corporation for securing additional funds and fostering advanced development.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said they were always accessible to people to resolve their issues in keeping with CM Revanth Reddy’s slogan of “We are servants, not rulers.”

He listed his initiatives such as construction of restrooms at Government B.Ed. College using funds raised by party leaders and workers. He took up a cleanup drive at Ramireddygudem Social Welfare Residential School, involving over 100 volunteers, leaders, and heavy machinery.

He also announced his resolve to conduct voluntary work every Sunday at government schools, colleges, and offices to address local issues.

Highlighting the need for Mahabubnagar’s upgrade to a municipal corporation, the MLA explained that it would enable the region to access additional funds and resources from both state and central governments. He informed that the CM was already working on the required framework for this transition.

The MLA said he was taking help from BJP leaders to secure more funds from the central government. If converted into a corporation, Mahabubnagarwould receive substantial funds for development, bringing it on par with other corporations.

The MLA lauded the improved governance in Mahabubnagar since his election, emphasizing a free and supportive atmosphere for government officials.

“For the first time, officials are working without fear, and development funds have been allocated more efficiently,” he said. He termed the increased frequency of meetings and quicker implementation of projects as positive changes for the town.Granthalaya chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, DCC general secretary Siraj Khadri and others were present.