MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy Unveils TGO Diary, Calls for Employee Unity

Mahabubnagar: Mahbubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy emphasized the importance of unity among government employees, stating that they should consider themselves as part of one fraternity—the fraternity of employees. He was speaking at the Telangana Gazetted Officers Association (TGO) New Year calendar and diary unveiling event held at the IDOC District Collector’s Office in Mahbubnagar. The event was attended by District Collector Vijayendra Boyi, government officials, and TGO members.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA strongly criticized the governance of the past ten years, calling it a period of monarchy. He claimed that during this time, employees were not even allowed to speak freely, and leaders who fought for their rights were booked under cases. He questioned whether Telangana statehood would have been possible without the sacrifices of employees, their participation in the Sakala Janula Samme (general strike), and their relentless efforts.

He further criticized the narrative that Telangana was achieved solely through the struggle of one individual or one family, calling it misleading. "True freedom is not about working for one person or one family; it is about standing up for our rights," he asserted.

MLA Srinivas Reddy assured employees that the government sees them not as subordinates but as partners in the reconstruction of Telangana. He emphasized that unlike in the past, the current government does not interfere in employees’ internal matters.

Highlighting financial challenges, he said the state has already allocated ₹23,000 crore for farm loan waivers and is paying off debts left by the previous administration. Despite the financial strain, he assured that salaries are being credited on the first of every month and pledged to resolve employee issues soon.

As part of the event, the MLA paid floral tributes to Santh Sevawala Maharaj on his birth anniversary, honoring his contributions to society.

The event saw the participation of several key figures, including S. Vijay Kumar, Library Corporation Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, DCC General Secretary Siraj Qadri, and TGO leaders K. Varaprasad, Eluri Srinivasa Rao, Shyam, A. Satyanarayana, B. Srinivas, and Macharla Ramakrishna.