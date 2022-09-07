MLAs knock at ministers' doors, seek thumbs up for pending works

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS legislators were busy knocking the ministers' chamber doors on the assembly premises to get approval of the pending works on the first day of the monsoon session on Tuesday.

With petitions and memoranda, the MLAs also waited for Chief Minister k Chandrashekar Rao's appointment at CM chamber. But, KCR left soon after the House was adjourned for the day. The MLAs were seen rushing towards the ministers' chambers to meet them.

Industry and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao told the legislators that since he was busy inaugurating some development programmes in Ranga Reddy district, they could come to his camp office to discuss the pending issues.

Legislators from Warangal, Karimnagar , Nizamabad and Adilabad districts met Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy to clear the pending files with regard to hospitals' construction, release of local body funds and road development schemes in their respective constituencies. .

The legislators said that for them, the Assembly session is right venue to meet the ministers at one place and take clarification on the execution of some projects and schemes which involve more than two departments. They will also meet ministers during the session on September 12 and 13.