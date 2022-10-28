MLAs poaching row: Kishan Reddy demands CBI probe

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy on Friday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a sitting judge into the MLAs poaching case.

He said the BJP had nothing to do with the alleged attempt to lure four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with an offer of money.

The Union Minister said the BJP has already approached the Telangana High Court seeking a probe by the CBI.

He told reporters in New Delhi that the order of a court refusing remand of the three persons arrested by the police show how the case was registered in an irresponsible manner and without evidence.

An ACB Court judge on Thursday night ordered release of all three accused - Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

The three men said to be close to some top BJP leaders were arrested from a farmhouse at Moinabad on Wednesday night while they were trying to lure the four MLAs with offers of huge sums of money, important positions and contracts.

The police produced the accused before the judge at his residence in Saroornagar on Thursday night.

The judge rejected the police petition for sending the accused to judicial custody, citing lack of evidence. He observed that the Prevention of Corruption Act does not apply to the case as there is no evidence of bribe money.

Kishan Reddy alleged that it was a drama enacted by the TRS before Munugode Assembly by-election to target BJP.

He said the TRS was trying to project as if joining BJP is a crime or some unconstitutional act. He, however, clarified that there was no need for BJP to offer Rs.100 crore to TRS MLAs to make them defect to BJP.

Kishan Reddy, an MP from Secunderabad, remarked that BJP does not have money like KCR and his family. "KCR has money and that's why he has purchased an aircraft," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that it was KCR who encouraged defections and lured MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives from various parties with money and posts.

"If anybody has to be sent to jail it is KCR and his family," he said.