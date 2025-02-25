MLA’s supporters slam Chinna Reddy

Wanaparthy: The MLA faction here strongly criticised State Planning Board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, accusing him of speaking irrationally. Addressing the media here on Monday, the Congress leaders claimed that Chinna Reddy was making baseless allegations and indulging in degrading politics.

They condemned his remarks at the previous day’s press conference, where he made accusations against people of Gopalpet and Ghanpur. The leaders challenged him to provide evidence for his claims; otherwise, they warned that his days in Wanaparthy were numbered. Wanaparthy town Congress president Cheerla Chander urged Chinna Reddy to maintain discipline and dignity within the party.

Sai Charan Reddy from Ghanpur mandal alleged that Reddy had taken Rs 57 lakh from Manya Jeevan Reddy and challenged him to a public debate with all the necessary evidence.