MLAs want their efforts in LS polls be rewarded by ministerial berths

Hyderabad: With Assembly and Lok Sabha elections over, intense lobbying for berths in the cabinet whenever the expansion takes place has begun in Telangana.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy constituted his cabinet with 11 members. There is scope for seven more people to be inducted into the council of ministers.

It is learnt that among those who are trying their luck is Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who played a key role in the victory of Bhongir Lok Sabha candidate Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy. He wants to be the Home Minister.

It is being said that Revnath had promised to take Rajagopal Reddy into cabinet if Kiran Kumar Reddy wins the election. The question is will AICC agree for two brothers being accommodated in the cabinet?

Revuri Prakash Reddy and Kadiam Srihari were also trying hard for a berth in the cabinet. Mancherial MLA and senior leader K Premsagar Rao another leader is also in the race. He says his efforts for making G Vamsi Krishna to win from the Peddapalli Lok Sabha win should be rewarded.

Yellareddy MLA K Madan Mohan Rao was part of Congress team which helped senior Congress leader Suresh Shetkar to win the Zaheerabad MP seat. He has been associated with the party in difficult times. From the Mudiraj community, Makthal MLA Srihari’s name was doing rounds as Revanth preferred to induct a BC leader from that community.