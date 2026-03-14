MLC Dande Vithal attends Iftar party

An official Iftar feast organised by the government was held at Santosh Function Hall in Kagaznagar town on Friday, bringing together public representatives, officials and members of the Muslim community. The event was attended by Dande Vithal, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Adilabad, along with K. Haritha, District Collector of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Municipal Chairperson Shaheen Sultana, officials, prominent citizens and members of the Muslim community were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Dande Vithal said the holy month of Ramadan symbolised mutual love, unity and brotherhood among people. He urged society to move forward with harmony and strengthen communal unity. He also appreciated the initiative taken by the Congress government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for organising official Iftar feasts at constituency centres across the state.

District officials, public representatives and Muslim religious leaders participated in the programme and extended greetings to the community on the occasion of the holy month.