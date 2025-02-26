MLC polls: Cong demands action against Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission demanding action against the Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his alleged remarks against Congress during election campaign.

The Congress leaders led by MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy submitted their complaint formally to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. “He made scathing remarks about the party by using cricket as an example. He said that in the graduate elections, if the voters voted for Congress, it would be a win for Pakistan, and if they voted for BJP, it would be a win for India. This is a breach of the model code of conduct. For someone who is a Central Minister, Bandi Sanjay’s statements are immature and insane,” the complaint says.