MLC polls; training for staff

Wanaparthy: District collector TejasNand Lal Pawar said on Wednesday that training has been given to the staff for the teacher MLC elections to be held on March 13. The master trainers imparted training to the presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and micro observers for the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad constituency during the day. As many as 1,335 voters will exercise their right to vote in seven polling centres across the district. Additional collector Venugopal, staff members Madhukar, Ravindra Babu, Ramesh Reddy were present.



