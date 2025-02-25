MMTS travellers pitch for new service from Kacheguda, better train timings

Hyderabad: With MMTS trains plying across irregular timings and not covering many localities, commuters have urged South Central Railway to introduce sub-urban trains from Kacheguda- Medchal- Kacheguda and also sought for improved timings of MMTS services.

In that regard, recently, the Long Distance and MMTS Travellers Association submitted a memorandum to the officials and urged them to introduce more trains between Medchal and Secunderabad. They also pointed out that in the morning and evening hours, daily trains were plying mostly empty and the reason is that departure and arrival timings are not suitable for anyone and do not serve any purpose except the consumption of electrical energy. It will be better if trains running empty are monitored and timings changed to suit commuters’ travel times, they urged.

A few MMTS users stated that as three MMTS services are operating from Medchal to Falaknuma between 1.20 pm and 2.15 pm but the timings are in odd hours. During peak hours, not even a single train is plying in these sections, and there is no sub-urban train service from Kacheguda. At least an evening train should also be introduced from Medchal to Kachedguda for the same purpose, they demanded. The association also sought to revamp of the existing Medak-Kacheguda DEMU service and extend it upto Sircilla upon the commissioning of the line.

Noor, general secretary of Suburban Train Travellers Association, said, “With the re-development works progressing in various railways across the city, it will be better if railways operate a few suburban trains from Medchal – Kacheguda and also introduce a few sub-urban services from Kacheguda to several localities.”

Apart from this train no-17023/24 running between Secunderabad and Kurnool City may be extended up to Charlapalli for the benefit of passengers living in and around Charlapalli. There are many people of Rayalaseema living in and around Malkajgiri, Charlapalli and ECIL areas and are working in various government offices and also in many private industries located in and around Charlapalli Industrial Area. So if the train is extended to Charlapalli, it will help the passengers to get a direct intercity train to Rayalaseema region, he added.