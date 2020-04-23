Mobile virology lab to hold coronavirus tests launched in Hyderabad

The country's first-ever mobile virology lab has been launched by the union minister Rajnath Singh through online. Union minister Kishan Reddy, minister KT Rama Rao attended the launch event at ESIC, Sanathnagar.

The mobile virology lab has been developed by DRDO in collaboration with iClean and iSAFE. The lab will be working on the preparation of vaccine, coronavirus tests and the virus culture.

Speaking at the event, minister KT Rama Rao said that the government has set up Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) with 1500 beds in 20 days. The government is following a three-pronged strategy to contain the virus.

The minister said that the government has set up eight hospitals to treat coronavirus infected patients. He said that central guidelines are being implemented in the state and urged the people to follow the rules to curb the spread of coronavirus.