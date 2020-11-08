Model School Hostel workers demand pending salaries in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Model School Hostel Workers Union' (MSHWU) on Saturday demanded the State government to pay their salaries which are pending for seven months.

The representatives of the MSHWU along with the representatives of AITUC staged dharna in front of the DEO office and submitted the representation to the DEO in Peddapalli on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MSHWU leader K Sunil alleged that caretaker, ANM, head cook, assistants and watchmen of the Model School hostels have been facing severe financial problems non-payment of salaries for the past seven months that too in their hard times of the coronavirus pandemic and are unable to take care of their children.

He alleged that for the past one month representations had been given to the concerned officials, District Educational Officer, Collector and to authorities of Surva Siksha Abhiyan, Hyderabad and to the Ministers along with MLAs. But they did not take any action till date and are behaving negligently in sanctioning of the salaries which are pending since April.

The state government kept all the model school hostel workers fasting during the two famous festivals Saddula Bathukamma and Dasara which were celebrated on a grand note in the entire Telangana region.

They demanded the DEO and FAO to sanction their pending salaries immediately by issuing proceedings to concern principals of the Model Schools and see that the hostel workers along with their family members do not starve at least during the Diwali festival.

If the authorities do not sanction their salaries, then all the Model School hostel workers will call for strike and will intensify their agitation, he warned.

The state leaders of the Model School hostel Workers Union Krishna Veni, district leaders Kavitha, Navya, Suchithra, Ramesh and Rajitha were present on the occasion.