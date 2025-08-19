Modern integr.sub-registrar offices complex to come up in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The State of the art integrated Sub-Registrar office at Gachibowli to house registration offices of Rangareddy, Gandipet, Sherlingampalli and Rajendranagar. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed that foundation will be laid to the integrated Sub-Registrar office building by CM on August 20.

Minister said that in the first phase, 39 Sub-Registrar offices in four districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Sangareddy are going to be brought under the purview of 11 integrated buildings. Rangareddy RO Office, Gandipet, Sherlingampalli and Rajendranagar are being constructed as an integrated Sub-Registrar office at the Telangana Academy of Land Information and Management (TALIM) office in Gachibowli. He said that this integrated Sub-Registrar office will be a role model. He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone of this building on August 20.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements for the event scheduled to be held on August 20 and visited Gachibowli on Monday. Orders have been issued to the respective district collectors to identify sites for integrated buildings at four places for thirteen more sub-registrar offices.

He said that the slot booking system introduced in all the sub-registrar offices in the state will be successfully implemented to provide services in a transparent and corruption-free manner, saving the time of the people. He said that the slot booking system is being implemented in 144 sub-registrar offices in the state in phases from April 10 to June 2 across the state, and so far, about three lakh slot bookings have been registered.

He said that his government does not see the Stamps & Registration Department as a source of income and is taking necessary steps to provide the best services to the people. He explained that the Government has saved a lot of people’s time through slot booking and that it is going to introduce the e-Aadhaar system to make the registration process faster. This system is already being implemented in the Armur Sub-Registrar offices of Nizamabad district and Kusumanchi Sub-Registrar offices of Khammam district and will soon be implemented in all offices.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said revolutionary reforms have been undertaken in the Stamp & Registration Department to provide the best services to the people coming to the registration offices. He said that due to these reforms, the people are already getting many better services, and in order to provide the best services in the future, in line with the ideas of the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, they are going to reorganize the Sub-Registrar offices and build integrated offices wherever necessary to provide convenience to the people without any administrative hassle. He said that these offices will not only improve performance, but also facilitate supervision and reduce corruption, and the workload between the offices will be equal and the processing of files will be expedited.