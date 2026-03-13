Modi a ‘weak PM’, says CPI leader Narayana

Senior leader of the Communist Party of India K Narayana on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “weak Prime Minister” and accused him of failing to act decisively to prevent global conflicts and their economic impact on India. Addressing a press conference in Khammam, Narayana alleged that rising prices of essential commodities and cooking gas in the country were partly due to the impact of international conflicts and disruptions in global trade.

He also criticised India’s response to global developments and urged the government to play a stronger role in promoting peace at a time when the world was witnessing growing tensions.

Narayana further questioned the role of President Droupadi Murmu over policies affecting tribal communities, alleging that changes to forest-related policies could harm Adivasis.

Meanwhile, Telangana CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao alleged that attempts were being made to weaken Communist parties in the country and called for protecting the rights of the poor and tribal communities.