Modi, Amit Shah smothering democracy: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt N Uttam Kumar Reddy launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of “smothering democracy” in India.

He was speaking to media persons after attending review meetings on Irrigation, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Housing and other departments in Huzurnagar on Saturday. He expressed strong disapproval of the BJP government’s recent passage of four controversial bills pertaining to election commissioner selection and criminal laws, particularly in the absence of the entire opposition.

“The breach of security in Parliament is a highly regrettable and condemnable incident,” Uttam Kumar Reddy stated. “It coincidentally occurred on the same day I resigned from Lok Sabha. While I was waiting at the Speaker’s chamber, this unfortunate event unfolded. However, subsequent developments, where almost all opposition MPs demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach were suspended, have caused profound sadness.”

He highlighted the unprecedented suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for simply raising a legitimate demand. “Shockingly, the BJP government exploited the absence of the Opposition to pass four crucial bills,” Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted.

“By passing the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, the BJP has effectively taken absolute control over the selection process.” Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that the Supreme Court recommended a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India. However, the Modi government replaced the CJI with a cabinet minister and conveniently passed the bill during the opposition’s absence. This predominantly ruling-party selection committee now raises serious concerns about the potential compromise of the Election Commission’s independence. “For seven decades, India has cherished a genuinely free and fair

democratic system,” he emphasized. “By taking complete control over the Election Commissioner’s selection, the Modi government has jeopardized

the very foundation of our democracy.

How can any election commissioner function with complete impartiality when chosen by the ruling party? This controversial bill not only endangers the election system but also poses a significant threat to Indian democracy itself.”

Reddy further expressed grave worries about the passage of three additional criminal law bills. These bills propose replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act with new versions titled Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, respectively.

“Certain provisions within these new bills are draconian and lay the groundwork for transforming India into a totalitarian police state,” Reddy warned.

“Increasing police custody from 15 days to 90 days opens the door for rampant police torture. Additionally, the new criminal code removes crucial safeguards like mandatory medical examinations every 24 hours after arrest to detect potential torture, as well as details of the arresting officer and place/time of arrest in the arrest memo.” “People must understand that if the BJP is re-elected, the very

continuation of democracy in India will be under genuine threat,” he warned.