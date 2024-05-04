Modi govt works only for few chosen industrialists: Madhu Yashki Goud

Hyderabad: Former MP and chairman of TPCC Campaign Committee Madhu Yashki Goud alleged that the “Modi Tax” was currently running in the country and the tax collected from the people is being given to select industrialists.

Addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here on Friday, Madhu Yashki Goud said the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was collecting money from corporates in the name of electoral bonds and was indulging in large scale corruption.

He criticised Narendra Modi for asking the people to give them 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as part of a conspiracy to abolish the reservations in the country.

The Congress leader accused the Prime Minister of not being able to tell what he did to the poor people during the last ten years. "Everyone knows how the properties of industrialists Adani and Ambani have increased during the last ten years. Modi government is not just for industrialists, but it is for a few chosen industrialists for whom it is working for," he said.

The former Nizamabad MP accused the Prime Minister of promoting religious hatred among the people and seeking votes based on divisive politics to win the elections. Madhu Yashki said that in Telangana too, the previous BRS government had done similar things illegally and had grown to be the third richest party in the country. AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi is continuing his struggle to ensure social justice for the poor, who constitute more than 90 percent in the country, he said. The Congress party will definitely form the government at the Centre this time, he added.