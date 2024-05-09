Modi is an authoritarian ruler who weakens democracy: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensing defeat in the upcoming elections and therefore, trying to incite communal hatred in the country, alleged Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Bhatti attended a series of poll campaign meetings in the state on Wednesday, including in Nirmal district. Speaking to media persons, the deputy CM said that BJP is conspiring to amend the Constitution and undermine democracy. “There is an imperative need for the people of the country to elect Congress party to power for safeguarding democracy and Indian Constitution. This electoral battle is between Modi, who with authoritarian rule is planning to change the Constitution and weaken democracy and Rahul Gandhi, who is waging a fight on behalf of people to protect the Constitution and democracy,” said Bhatti.

Lashing out at PM Modi, he said Modi is keen on becoming PM for a third term to hand over national wealth to MNCs. He appealed to people to vote for Congress if they wanted to protect national wealth, protect the rights of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and ensure their share in political power.