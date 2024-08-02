Modi Keeps His Promise to Manda Krishna

Gadwal: Welcoming the Supreme Court's historic verdict allowing SC categorization, BJP Aija Town General Secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy expressed heartfelt appreciation.

He thanked the judges who delivered this landmark decision. He noted that it was due to the proactive efforts of the BJP government at the center that the 30-year dream of the SCs has been realized.

He recalled that, as promised before the elections, to Manda Krishna Madiga ,Prime Minister Modi worked tirelessly for SC categorization.