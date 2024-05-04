Modi, Revanth will sell Singareni: KCR

BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that immediately after the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would destroy Singareni.



The BRS leader cautioned people stating that Revanth was bringing Modi’s Chhota bhai Adani to destroy resources in the State. Speaking to a gathering during a roadshow in Ramagundam in support of Kuppula Eshwar, Chandrashekar Rao lashed out at the PM and the CM for their policies. “I sent the Singareni director to Australia and Indonesia for its expansion, but this CM is trying to sell Singareni. Our lives will become ashes if the company is destroyed. This is a big danger for Telangana. If you vote for BJP and Congress, I cannot do anything. If BRS MPs win, we will fight to save Singareni. Whenever Telangana falls in danger, all should unite. Think who saves our interest when there is a crisis,” said Rao.

The BRS chief recalled that when the Prime Minister pressured him to buy coal from Australia from Adani’s firm, he had strongly opposed it. He said that this Chief Minister went to Switzerland and invited Adani into the State.

He alleged that the Prime Minister was handing over all the resources like sea ports, airports and other public sector companies. He also alleged that the PM was trying to divert Godavari waters to Tamil Nadu and added that the CM was not uttering a word on this.

Reacting to the 48-hour ban, the BRS chief asked what he had done for serving the ban. He questioned why there was no action against Revanth Reddy who used derogatory words and PM Modi who gave hate speech and Amit Shah who was seen carrying Lord Ram’s photo. He alleged that both the national parties have colluded after seeing a good response for the BRS in the campaign, hence the ban was imposed.

Predicting that the BJP would not get more than 200 seats, KCR said that there would be a coalition government at the Centre and called upon the people to think wisely before voting.