Modi to attend MRPS meet in Hyd today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a second public meeting organised as part of Telangana BJP unit’s election campaign in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Modi is likely to announce some key decisions with regard to the welfare of Scheduled Castes, particularly Madiga community, as the meeting is also hosted by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS).

BJP leaders said the meeting will be held at Parade Grounds in the evening. The PM along with his ministerial colleagues and state BJP leaders will attend the meeting.

The saffron party is planning to hold a series of election meetings to be attended by Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national BJP president J P Nadda and others till the end of the month.

Modi is scheduled to address the public meeting at 5 pm, leaders said, adding that the PM will arrive at the Begumpet airport and reach the meeting venue by road.

Telangana BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman, election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others will attend the meeting.



Leaders said the MRPS has beeWn demanding the Union government to announce the long-pending categorization of the SCs nationwide so that the different groups in the SCs will avail quota in proportionate to their population in the country.

The Telangana government has been criticising the Centre that it had ignored the resolution adopted in the Assembly demanding categorization of the SCs and urged it to make constitutional amendments in this regard. How the PM would react to this or will he be silent on it remains to be seen.