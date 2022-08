More rains in store for Telangana for next 3 days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Friday predicted light to moderate rains in Hyderabad over next two days. A yellow alert is issued all over the city indicating thundershowers.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, IMD stated that there is a chance of heavy rain in the city during the evening hours.

The Met Department also forecast heavy rainfall in the State over the next three days, issuing yellow, orange, and red alerts to the districts indicating heavy, very heavy, and extremely heavy rains, respectively.

An orange alert is issued for August 6 to districts including Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna-Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal(Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri-Bhuvangiri.

A yellow alert is issued in Adilabad,Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, and Khammam districts.

An orange alert is issued for August 7 to districts including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, and Siddipet.

A yellow alert is issued in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Rajanna -Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, and Kamareddy.

A red alert is issued for August 8 to districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad,Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, and Khammam.

An orange alert is issued to districts including Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban). A yellow alert is issued to districts including Nalgonda and Suryapet.

On Friday, the city recorded maximum temperature at 30.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature at 23 degree C, with relative humidity 84 per cent.