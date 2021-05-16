Mothkur: Essential items distributed to corona patients

Mothkur (Yadadri-Bhongir): The group members of a WhatsApp group 'Maa Vooru Konda Gadapa - Mana Voori Mucchatlu' have distributed rice, essential commodities and fruits to poor corona patients and advised people to maintain physical distance to protect themselves from coronavirus.

A few persons of Konda Gadapa of Mothkur municipal limits, have been running the WhatsApp group and posts information about the village from time to time. They were also extending help to the villagers, who were in problems.

Stating that face mask and maintaining physical distance is mandatory in and outside the house, the members of the group urged corona patients not to step out from their house at any cost and added that they will help them till recovery from the pandemic.