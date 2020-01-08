Motkupalli joins BJP, terms KCR govt as anti-Dalit

Hyderabad: Former minister Motkupalli Nara simhulu has joined the BJP on Tuesday in New Delhi. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president Laxman, MPs Y Sujana Chowdary and Garikapati Mohan Rao were present.

Motkupalli met BJP president Amit Shah and JP Nadda on November 4, 2019.

On Tuesday, he has officially joined the party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda. Motkupalli, who was a key leader in the TDP, served as the minister during the tenures of NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu in the united Andhra Pradesh.

He was expelled from the TDP after he made a sensational announcement at NTR Ghat that the TDP should be merged

with TRS.

Later speaking to the media, Motkupalli has criticised the TRS government and termed it as anti-Dalit and pro-corporate.