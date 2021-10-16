Motkupalli Narasimhulu to join TRS on Oct 18

Telangana: Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu will be joining TRS party on Monday i.e. October 18. It is learned that Motkupalli has been keen on joining the ruling party and has also attended the Dalit Bandhu programmes organized by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



Even as in the assembly session, Motkupalli supported the CM on Dalit Bandhu. In an event at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, the former minister is said to join TRS in the presence of the party chief.

Motkupalli, a dalit leader quit BJP four months ago attributing the reason to the failure of BJP in making use of his political experience. He said that BJP did not consider his opinion in various issues including the joining of Eatala Rajender to BJP.

He also said to have had differences with the senior BJP leaders for attending the TRS programmes like implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.







