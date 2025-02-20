Mounting Crisis in Telangana Health Department: Employees Demand Accountability Amid Corruption Scandals

Mahabubagar: The Telangana Health Department is facing a deepening crisis, with employees voicing frustration over corruption, mismanagement, and a prolonged leadership vacuum. The department’s morale has plummeted, as bribery allegations and bureaucratic inefficiencies leave medical staff struggling for basic administrative rights.

A major concern is the decade-long vacancy of the Director of Public Health (DPH) post. While a Director of Medical Education (DME) was recently appointed, the government has failed to prioritize filling the DPH position, leading to operational paralysis. Employees had hoped that the new Congress-led administration would address these issues, but the situation has only worsened, with medical staff reporting official indifference to their grievances.

Corruption is another pressing issue, with employees, particularly in nursing and paramedical fields, alleging they must pay bribes for transfers, promotions, or basic administrative requests. The current DPH has been accused of demanding money to process personnel matters. In one instance, a nurse seeking a shift change to care for her mentally ill son was reportedly asked for a bribe, and when she couldn’t pay, her request was denied.

The systemic favoritism has fueled resentment, as cases move swiftly for those who can pay, while others remain in bureaucratic limbo. Even after intervention from the Health Minister’s office in certain cases, no meaningful action has been taken. Employees are now calling on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha to act immediately by appointing a permanent DPH, holding corrupt officials accountable, and restoring integrity to the department. Without swift intervention, employees warn, the department may collapse under inefficiency and corruption.