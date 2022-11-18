MP Arvind's mother reacts to attack on latter's house

Hyderabad: Reacting to the TRS activist attack on BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Arvind's house in Banjara hills on Friday, the latter's mother responded by denouncing the assault. She stated that when one is in a position of authority, they should consider the state's people and work to uphold their reputation in society. She used Prime Minister Modi as an example, claiming that his actions had made him well-liked all around the world.

It is to mention here that members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) stormed the home of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad in retaliation for some disparaging remarks he had made about the chief minister of the state, K. Chandrashekar Rao, and his daughter and party MLC, K. Kavitha.

The mother of the MP said that everyone should be like PM Modi.

She responded to the incidence of the attack by saying it was incorrect and adding that such incidents do not cause fear. She suggested replacing the damaged furniture with new ones.