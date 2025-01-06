MP Bastipati Nagaraju Vows to Empower Madari Kuruba Community

Gadwal: Santinagar village in Vaddepalli Mandal of Alampur constituency witnessed a grand gathering of the Madari Kuruba community during the Taluka Calendar Meeting. The event was graced by Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju as the chief guest. He was welcomed with great enthusiasm and drum beats by the Kuruba community members.

The meeting was organized under the leadership of Taluka General Secretary Kuruba Pallaiah, Honorary President Pedda Somanna, and former President Mallikarjun. Other dignitaries included Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, Tagore Krishna, Pragatapur Gopal, Dyavara Jayanna, and Sankapuram Ramudu.

Key Highlights of MP Bastipati Nagaraju’s Address:

Issuance of Caste Certificates: The MP assured efforts to facilitate the issuance of caste certificates for the Madari Kuruba community.

Representation in Parliament: He committed to raising the issues of the Kuruba community on the parliamentary platform.

Unity Among the Community: Emphasizing unity, the MP said, “If we stand together, we will achieve our goals.”

Healthcare and Transport Initiatives: He promised to extend the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme to the people of the Nadigadda region in Kurnool and ensure better bus connectivity from the Kurnool depot to Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Support for Development: MP Nagaraju pledged unwavering support for the welfare and growth of Kuruba community members, acknowledging the 1 lakh voter base of the community in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Participants:

The event saw the active participation of Taluka Madari Kuruba Association leaders, including Bairapuram Satyanarayana, Budidapadu Ramudu, Manapadu Chandranna, Gokari Anjaneyulu, Bandi Sreenu, Uppala Lakshmanna, Gumma Govardhan, Matthali Veeresh, Madhav, Venkat Swamy Adivappa, PK Ram Anjaneyulu, Budamarsu Venkatesh, and others.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with MP Nagaraju reiterating his commitment to addressing the issues of the Madari Kuruba community and ensuring their welfare at every level.