MP Dharmapuri asks CM Revanth Reddy to join Congress

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday said that he would cordially invite Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join the BJP. He said, as a friend, he would help Revanth join the BJP. He said that he would only recommend that Revanth should be included in the party but BJP national president JP Nadda and State President Kishan Reddy would take care of whether he should be included in BJP or not. Arvind conducted door to door campaign in Nizamabad. He made these comments while speaking on this occasion.

Revanth Reddy was hailed as a very active leader. The MP said it would be good to have such a leader in BJP. He said that the Congress government is inefficient and if Revanth continues in the Congress, he will become inefficient. He said that Revanth will not be allowed to do his work in Congress. He suggested that Revanth should take a decision soon about joining the BJP and not to destroy his political future unnecessarily.

Arvind said that Congress leaders are saying that BJP will get 12 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that politics has just started in the Congress party. He said that the political developments in Telangana will change after the Lok Sabha elections.