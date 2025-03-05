MP DK Aruna Calls for Effective Implementation of Central Schemes to Benefit the Poor

Mahabubnagar: MP DK Aruna emphasized the need for the effective implementation of central government schemes to ensure that their benefits reach the grassroots level. Speaking at a press meet held at the ZP Hall, she stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to uplift all sections of society through various welfare initiatives.

Highlighting the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, she pointed out that the scheme provides training and financial support of up to ₹10 lakh for artisans and traditional workers from 18 different communities. However, she stressed that its execution needs to be strengthened on the ground, urging officials to take a proactive role in its implementation.

She expressed concern over the negligence of bank officials in processing applications under the scheme, warning that delays could undermine its objectives. She called on district authorities to focus on training beneficiaries and ensuring that all eligible applicants receive their due benefits without bureaucratic hurdles.

MP Aruna also directed MeeSeva centers and bank officials to handle applications efficiently, cautioning them against any laxity that could deprive the poor of their rightful support. She underscored the importance of raising public awareness about the scheme, encouraging artisans to take advantage of the financial assistance being provided by the central government.

She reiterated that financial empowerment of rural communities is a key goal of the Modi government and assured that efforts would continue to ensure that central schemes are fully implemented. Thanking officials for their cooperation, she urged them to remain committed to facilitating economic progress for the underprivileged through these initiatives.