MP DK Aruna Submits Key Railway Development Proposals to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Gawal: Mahbubnagar, Telangana – Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited DVT Pally in Mahbubnagar district, where Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna presented a memorandum requesting railway infrastructure development in the constituency. The MP submitted 12 key proposals aimed at enhancing railway connectivity and facilities in the region.

Key Proposals Submitted:

1. Expediting the Vikarabad-Krishna New Railway Line Project To improve railway connectivity in Mahbubnagar under the South Central Railway zone.

2. Construction of a Flyover Bridge at Traction Pole No. 112/33 near the railway track towards Jadcherla.

3. Overbridge at Mahbubnagar Railway Station – A pedestrian overbridge between platforms 1, 2, and 3 for smooth public movement.

4. Permission for Road Construction on Railway Land – From Food Corporation of India Road to New Motinagar Bodrai Junction and extending to Mahbubnagar.

5. Key Railway Development Proposals for Mahbubnagar – Including MMTS service extension, Intercity Express visitor help desks, and reservation counter time extensions.

6. Construction of Railway Overbridges (ROB), Foot Overbridges (FOB), and Road Under Bridges (RUB) along the Secunderabad-Kurnool railway line.

7. Water Pipeline under the Railway Track at Gate No. 94 in Devarpally Village – To address drinking water shortages.

8. Construction of Rail Under Bridges (RUBs) at Level Crossings No. 80 and 81 in Kaukuntla for public safety and convenience.

9. Stop for Handri Intercity Express (17027/17028) at Malakpet Railway Station.

10. Extension of MMTS Local Trains (Train No. 47173 & 47210) up to Shadnagar Railway Station (SHNR).

11. Expansion of Railway Services in Mahbubnagar Parliamentary Constituency to accommodate public transport needs.

12. Additional Stops for Express Trains in Key Locations:

Vande Bharat Express (20703/20704) at Gadwal Junction for IT professionals and MNC employees traveling to Bengaluru.

Non-Daily Express Trains (17652/17651 KCG-CGL-KCG & 17653/17654 KCG-PDY-KCG) at Wanaparthy Road Station to facilitate pilgrims traveling to Tirupati.

Additional stops at Sri Ramnagar Station to address accessibility issues for 20 nearby villages.

Express train stop at Krishna Railway Station for better connectivity.

Minister’s Response

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded positively to the proposals, assuring that the concerns of Mahbubnagar constituency will be considered in the upcoming railway budget.

MP DK Aruna emphasized the importance of these projects in improving regional connectivity, boosting economic opportunities, and addressing travel challenges faced by local residents. She urged the Railway Ministry to prioritize Mahbubnagar in new railway line approvals and infrastructure development.

These proposals, if implemented, will enhance transportation facilities, improve travel convenience, and contribute to overall regional growth.