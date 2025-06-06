  • Menu
MP DK Aruna visits BJP office today

MP DK Aruna

Member of Parliament DK Aruna is scheduled to visit the BJP office today. According to party sources, DK Aruna will be available to meet with party workers and members of the public.

The visit is part of the BJP Bharosa initiative being held at the state party office. Senior BJP leaders will also be accessible to the public during this programme.

