MP Mallu Ravi Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques

Gadwal: At the Congress Party’s Sarithamma Camp Office, Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, along with former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Saritha Tirupathiah and Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, distributed CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries under the aid of CM Revanth Reddy.

The beneficiaries include:

- Sujata, W/O Raghavendra: Rs 60,000

- Lakshmi, W/O Mallikarjun Reddy: Rs 15,000

- Khaleel Ahmed, S/O Abdul Wahab: Rs 35,000

- Uppari Saraswathi, W/O Rajasekhar: Rs 7,000

- Aditya, S/O Mattayya: Rs 33,000

Congress Party leaders, local representatives from various mandals and towns, and party workers were present during the event.

This initiative highlights the Congress Party's commitment to providing support to those in need through the CM Relief Fund, demonstrating their ongoing dedication to the welfare of the people.