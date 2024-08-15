Live
- Netizens react to entrepreneur Dr Ritesh Malik over India ‘unsafe’ for women remark
- Not keen to contest Maha Assembly polls, Ajit Pawar's remark sparks buzz
- MP Mallu Ravi Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques
- BRS Party Celebrates 78th Independence Day
- Aija Town Congress President C. Madhu Kumar Hoists National Flag on 78th Independence Day
- Karni Sena chief's shooter goes on hunger strike demanding shifting from Bharatpur Jail
- Premier League: Tottenham suspend Bissouma for opener after nitrous oxide incident
- Prime Minister Modi Announces Major Expansion In Medical Education
- Countdown for launch of EOS-08 and Space Rickshaw satellites to begin early Friday morning
- Vasan eye hospital to hold mega eye camp from tomorrow
Just In
MP Mallu Ravi Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques
At the Congress Party’s Sarithamma Camp Office, Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, along with former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Saritha Tirupathiah and Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, distributed CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries under the aid of CM Revanth Reddy.
Gadwal: At the Congress Party’s Sarithamma Camp Office, Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, along with former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-charge Saritha Tirupathiah and Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, distributed CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries under the aid of CM Revanth Reddy.
The beneficiaries include:
- Sujata, W/O Raghavendra: Rs 60,000
- Lakshmi, W/O Mallikarjun Reddy: Rs 15,000
- Khaleel Ahmed, S/O Abdul Wahab: Rs 35,000
- Uppari Saraswathi, W/O Rajasekhar: Rs 7,000
- Aditya, S/O Mattayya: Rs 33,000
Congress Party leaders, local representatives from various mandals and towns, and party workers were present during the event.
This initiative highlights the Congress Party's commitment to providing support to those in need through the CM Relief Fund, demonstrating their ongoing dedication to the welfare of the people.