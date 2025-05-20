MP, MLA attend consecration of idols

Hanamkonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari said on Monday he prayed that blessings of Goddesses Mahankali and Pochamma should rest on all villagers. He and Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya attended the consecration of newly installed idols of the Goddess in Samudrala village, Station Ghanpur mandal.

The Mahankali temple priests welcomed the MP and MLA with ‘purna kumbham’, after which the guests performed special rituals and received the deities’ blessings amid Vedic chants. They later took part in the ‘purnahuti’ ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said he wished every resident would prosper in peace, health and longevity through the goddesses’ grace.

He thanked Somi Reddy for his support in building the impressive temple and expressed special gratitude to MP for allocating funds. Srihari promised full assistance for development of the shrine. A 33/11 kV sub station would soon be constructed at Narayanpalle in Samudrala village limits, ensuring the area faces no electricity shortage.