MP Santosh Kumar comes forward to translocate 70-year-old banyan tree

Sircilla: The efforts of a nature lover, Dr Dobbala Prakash, who wanted to give a new lease of life to an uprooted banyan tree at Suddala village of Konaraopet mandal in the district, have paid off.



It may be recalled that Prakash after saving the 70-year-old banyan tree has been looking for financial support to translocate the tree to a government school in the village so that the plant could be protected and give shade to students.

A story on the efforts of the green activist was published in The Hans India on Friday. TRS Rajya Sabha Member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, who has been spreading greenery with his 'Green Challenge', came forward to take the responsibility to translocate the tree.

On his Twitter handle on Friday, the MP appreciated Prakash, who is also called as Prakriti Prakash, for his efforts to save the plant from dying. "When you have a clear vision on your goal, these things are bound to happen, it is now my responsibility to translocate this tree to a safer home" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the green activist, Prakash thanked The Hans India for publishing the story in the newspaper promoting an environmental cause.











