MP strives to bring home youth’s body

Khammam: N Sai Teja, son of Nukarapu Koteswara Rao from Ramannapet, Khammam Urban mandal, died due to gunshots in the US. Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy is making special efforts to bring back his body as soon as possible.

On learning about the tragedy of the death in the firing of two men in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Indian time, the MP responded quickly and took it to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

At the request of the MP, the Chief Secretary has contacted the officials of the Indian Embassy in America, urging them to make arrangements to send the body home at the earliest. Reddy is also coordinating with NRI and TANA representatives.

Even though Saturday and Sunday are holidays in America, the Indian embassy staff as well as NRI bodies are working for the past two days to ensure the repatriation of the Telugu youth.

Meanwhile, Nukarapu Koteswara Rao took up the matter with the district Congress leaders through Koppula Chandrasekhar and urged their cooperation.

The MP expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. He assured to stand by them in their hour of distress.