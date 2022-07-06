MP Vaddiraju performs special pujas at Medaram

Khammam: Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra along with family members performed special pujas at Sammakka Saralamma temple in Medaram on Wednesday.

He was accorded grand welcome by the temple priests. He offered prasadam to the Goddess devotees and prayed to give peace to all the people. He also prayed to Goddess give strength to CM KCR and KTR so that can do service to people.

Warangal MP P Dayakar, MLA Shanker Naik, MLC T Ravinder, Warangal Co-operative Bank Chairman Y Pradeep Rao, senior leader V Prakash, Munnurukapu state president Konda Devaiah and leaders of the TRS party were participated in the programme.