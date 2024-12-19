MPDO issued notice for dereliction

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi on Wednesday directed the issuance of a showcause notice to Chintapalli MPDO, Sujatha, for negligence in the scrutiny of Indiramma housing applications and for failing to educate the field staff on registering details in the app.

On Wednesday, the District Collector inspected the application review process for Indiramma housing in Chintapalli Mandal, specifically in Ghasiram Tanda and Nasarlapalli villages.

The District Collector initially visited Ghasiram Tanda, where she personally checked the app-registered details of houses of applicants who had applied for Indiramma housing. While in-specting the houses, she found that the field assistant did not upload photos of the applicants’ houses or necessary documents. They were instead temporarily uploading incomplete data. The Collector expressed dissatisfaction and questioned why proper training on the app usage was not provided to field staff and why villagers were not informed about the survey beforehand. She instructed officials to issue a show cause notice to the MPDO. Later, the District Collector visited Nasarlapalli village in the same mandal to inspect the housing application process.

Tripathi informed the public that if they had any doubts regarding the Indiramma housing appli-cations review, they may call the toll-free number 18004251442 set up at the Collector’s office. She also advised officials, MPDOs, Mandal Special Officers, and staff to resolve their doubts about the application process by contacting the same number.