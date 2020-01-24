MPP Pratap Reddy advises Safai workers to avoid useless protests

Kamareddy: MPP Pratap Reddy said that an attempt would be made to pay the salary arrears of Safai workers working in the Gram Panchayat and advised them to avoid useless protests. He released the Gram Panchayat Safe Workers, Employees' New Year calendar and diary at the Pedda Kodapagal MPDO office. Among them were MPDO Anand Rao, MPO Suryakant and Suresh Gonda convenor of CITU Jucal division.

MPP said that Safai workers are instrumental in the success of the State government's Palle Pragati programme. He said he would work hard to solve the problem if any problem was brought to him. Every village panchayat is looking for the dress code for workers. He recalled that workers had to fight for thirty years and achieve 51 GO.

The MPP said the government has increased salaries to 8,500 per month and will work hard to get their dues.The problems of the workers should be taken to the relevant authorities and the problem to be solved. He advised to avoid useless protestes such as dharnas and fasting. The protests are causing embarrassment, he said.