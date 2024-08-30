Live
- Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu remembered
- CM to open Nalgonda Govt Medical College on Sep 12
- Recommend capping cesses, surcharges at 5% of gross tax revenue
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
Just In
MPs, TG officials discuss rly devpt issues with SCR GM
Highlights
Hyderabad: Member of Parliament, Mahabubabad, Porika Balram Naik, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao, MLA,...
Hyderabad: Member of Parliament, Mahabubabad, Porika Balram Naik, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao, MLA, Peddapalli, and Malreddy Ram Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Road Development Corporation, met Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, on Thursday and submitted a representation letter on various rail developmental issues about their jurisdiction.
During the meeting, SCR officials briefed the dignitaries on South Central Railway's recent performance and apprised them of the progress on ongoing railway projects in Telangana.
Arun Kumar stated that the valuable input and feedback received from the members would be given due consideration while formulating the proposals for new works and services.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS