MPs, TG officials discuss rly devpt issues with SCR GM

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament, Mahabubabad, Porika Balram Naik, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao, MLA,...

Hyderabad: Member of Parliament, Mahabubabad, Porika Balram Naik, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, along with Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao, MLA, Peddapalli, and Malreddy Ram Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Road Development Corporation, met Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, on Thursday and submitted a representation letter on various rail developmental issues about their jurisdiction.

During the meeting, SCR officials briefed the dignitaries on South Central Railway's recent performance and apprised them of the progress on ongoing railway projects in Telangana.

Arun Kumar stated that the valuable input and feedback received from the members would be given due consideration while formulating the proposals for new works and services.

