MRPS elects new members

RANGAREDDY: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) chief Mandakrishna Madiga said that as part of targeting the SC reservations, steps have been taken to further strengthen the MRPS community by providing opportunities to the new generation involved in movements. On Tuesday MRPS has newly appointed National, State and District Convenors and Co-Convenors. As part of this, MRPS constituency in-charge Pentanolla Narasimha Madiga of Shadnagar was appointed as the Rangareddy district convener and orders of responsibility were issued.

Similarly, Kolla Siva has been selected as the new MRPS National General Secretary from Telangana, Chilaka Nagraj Madiga as the MRPS National Secretary, Santosh Madiga as the Assistant Secretary of State and Itikala Devender Madiga as the Assistant Secretary of State. Similarly, Panga Pranay Madiga was selected as the Medchal convener and Rishipaka Ganesh Madiga as the Hyderabad convener. On the occasion, Mandakrishna Madiga clarified that these Committees were set up to promote the movement and undertake organisational structure.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti or MRPS is a not-for profit organisation formed to demand the categorisation of the SC reservation quota in Andhra Pradesh and states of India to ensure equitable distribution of state allocations for all the constituent Dalit castes, including the Madiga. It was formed under the leadership of Kalva Ravi madiga in 1994.