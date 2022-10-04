Mulugu Add'l Collector sets example, gives birth to baby in govt hospital

Bhupalpally: Mulugu additional Collector Ila Tripathi set an example by delivering her baby in a government hospital at Bhupalpally on Monday.

On October 3, Tripathi who is the wife of District Collector Bhavesh Mishra was admitted to the government area hospital in the afternoon after she started complained of labor pains.

Though the doctors at the hospital tried for normal delivery, they performed C-section as the weight of the baby was 3.4 kg.

By deciding to give delivery in a government hospital, the IAS officer set an example that it is not mandatory to visit a private hospital for the delivery of the baby, and government hospitals are capable of handling it.

For the benefit of the poor, Bhavesh Mishra has been continuously putting efforts to improve infrastructure at the government hospital.

Earlier on October 24, 2021, Khammam district additional collector Snehalata Mogili gave birth to a baby girl at Matha Sishu Kendram in the District Headquarters Government Hospital.

The delivery has drawn huge attention of people towards the Matha Sishu Kendram.

Sabharish P, ACP Manugur and husband of additional Collector, said, "We had a wish that our baby must be born at a government hospital. Snehalata and the kid are in good health. I am also the happiest person," he announced.

Sabharish said they want to prove that facilities in government hospitals have improved a lot, with all modern facilities.

District medical and health officer B Malathi maintained that Matha Sishu Kendram has all facilities on par with corporate hospitals. She underlined that government doctors and nurses are performing hundreds of deliveries every day free of cost.