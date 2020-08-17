Mulugu: Ashram schools turn into rehab centres

Mulugu: Rescue op and rehab in tribal belt is no easy task especially when one has to deal with limited manpower and access. With torrential rain around and River Godavari in spate, the Mulugu district administration has a task at hand to rescue the aboriginals, whose habitations were either inundated or cut off from main stream life.



"Relief operations are in full swing. We have shifted nearly 2,000 people living in low-lying tribal pockets to rehabilitation centres," Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya said.

In a precautionary measure, the authorities have shifted as many as 456 residents of Bestawada, SC Colony, Ramannagudem, Kothur and Buttayigudem to several Ashram and other schools. Likewise, 600 residents of Akinapally, podur, Kamalapur, Vadagudem, Kathigudem, Ramanakkapet, Guddegulapally and Bor Narsapur of Mangapet mandal have been accommodated in the ZPHS, community hall and BILT factory in Kamalapur.

The authorities also arranged relief shelter for the residents of several villages under Wajedu mandal.

"Buffer ration stock has been procured from the public distribution system to ensure food supply for the evacuees. Sanitation at each rehabilitation shelter will be looked after by a MPO," Aditya said. he said that RTC buses and auto-rickshaws have been used to transport the evacuees.

Two speed boats brought from Hyderabad are being used at Kondai and Eturnagaram. We have also engaged expert swimmers besides procuring life jackets, the Collector said. A control room has also started working from Eturnagaram and people can contact it on 94937 50071 and 08717 231246 phone numbers. Eturnagaram ITDA Project Officer Hanumant Kondiba Zendage and DRO K Rama Devi were among others monitoring the relief operations.