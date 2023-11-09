Mulugu BJP candidate Prahlad files nomination amidst huge rally

Former minister Ajmira Chandulal's son Dr. Ajmira Prahlad as the MLA candidate of BJP in Mulugu Constituency conducted a huge rally with BJP leaders till the nomination center on Thursday. Later five other leaders along with candidate Prahlad came to the nomination center to strengthen Prahlad and filed the nomination. First, a special pooja was performed to Gattammathalli in Mulugu Gattamma temple and a huge rally was held from there to Mulugu bus stand center. For this rally, about 250 two-wheelers and other Tata Magic vehicles along with a large number of BJP ranks gathered in Mulugu district center and participated in the rally.





As the national highway of Mulugu was blocked by one side of vehicles, the police arranged one way traffic for a while. The whole of Mulugu was covered with BJP flags. With this, the political game has started in Mulugu constituency and Prahlad is taking steps to win. On this occasion, Prahlad said in a media conference that he is working hard to win the Mulugu assembly election on 30th of this month. He expressed confidence that he will definitely win in Mulugu.



He said that Mulugu will develop only with the double engine government and opined that although there is no BJP MLA candidate in Mulugu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs.900 crores for the establishment of tribal university. BJP is intensifying its campaign in Mulugu constituency and is making efforts towards victory.







