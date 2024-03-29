Mulugu district should be top in voting percentage: DC

Mulugu: “Mulugu district should stand first in the Lok Sabha voting percentage; there should be 100% voting,” said Collector Ila Tripati here on Thursday.

She administered the voter pledge to officials and youth near the collectorate, along with additional collectors P Srija and Ch Mahenderji and flagged off a cycle rally on voter awareness from the collectorate to Gattamma temple, under the auspices of Sweep. Tripati, who is also the election officer, advised people, particularly youth aged 18 years, to exercise their right to achieve 100% voting in a festive atmosphere and secure the first place in State. She said special awareness programmes are being organised in all villages on right to vote. The DC pointed out that vote in a democracy is crucial; hence everyone should utilise their right to vote for ensuring a bright future.

The participants in the rally included Srija. Nodal officer and RDO Srinivas Kumar, youth and children, Mahenderji, district fisheries officer Sripathi, DPM Satish, DCO Sardar Singh, local MRO Vijayabhaskar were present.