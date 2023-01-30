Mulugu: Health dept to organise medical camp at mini Medaram Jatara

Mulugu: District Medical and Health department are all set to extend the outpatient series from February 1 to 5, during the mini Medarama Jatra.

According to District Medical Officer Dr Appaiah said that OP services will be extended from 9 AM to 5 PM from January 31-February 5, 2023.

However, emergency medical services during the Jatara days will be made available to the devotees around the clock. The health depart has already stocked medicines worth Rs 10 lakh and the services will be extended at TTD Kalyana Mandapam on the temple premises in Medaram.

Besides, 50,000 masks will be distributed to the devotees free of cost. A free medical camp will be organised at the site and it will be inaugurated by Jagga Rao, head priest and president of Madaram Jatara Priests Society, the District Medical Officer said.

The DM and HO asked the devotees coming to Jatara to immediately seek medical attention if needed at the medical camp.