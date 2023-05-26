Mulugu: K T Rama Rao to visit Mulugu next month

Mulugu : MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Integrated District Collectorate Complex in Mulugu in the first week of June, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Rathod who launched developmental works under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme worth Rs 64 lakh at mandal parishad primary school at Balannagudem under Mangapet mandal on Friday said that the State-run schools in the State are on par with the private entities in imparting quality education to the children. Rathod said that the State Government had allocated Rs 7,289 crore for Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme to ensure infrastructural facilities in the State-run school. Education and health are high on BRS Government’s agenda, Rathod said, heaping praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Mulugu, one of the backward districts, has been witnessing all round development due to the vision of KCR, Mulugu has already become a tourist hub, she said.

The State Government has plans to distribute pattas to the podu farmers from June 24 to 30, Rathod said. The poor people who have a piece of land can avail Rs 3 lakh under Gruha Lakshmi scheme to construct a pucca house, she added.

Later, the minister inaugurated the Mandal Praja Parishad building constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh at Kannaigudem. She also inaugurated Rs 16-lakh health sub-centre in the village. The minister also participated in the success celebration of Kanti Velugu programme.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, zilla parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadish, Tricar chairman Eslavath Ramchander Naik, Telangana State Girijan Co -Operative Corporation Chairman Ramavath Valya Naik, ITDA project officer Ankith and superintendent of police Gaush Alam were among others present.