Mulugu: Maoists join chorus of protest

Mulugu: As the protests against the GO 317 gather momentum in the State, the outlawed CPI-Maoists have also extended their support to the employees' demand. The letter purportedly released by the CPI-Maoist Central Committee spokesperson Jagan at Venkatapuram on Monday demanded the TRS government to withdraw the GO and stop the employee allocation with immediate effect.

The Maoists demanded the government to take up recruitment on the basis of nativity and reservations. With the government taking up the allocation of employees on the basis of seniority, a whole lot of employees especially women were put to distress. The GO is also likely to affect the unemployed youth especially the Adivasis, the letter said. Instead of implementing such thoughtless GOs, the government should focus on taking up recruitment, the Maoists said. The Maoists further opined that the TRS government had intentionally issued the GO 317 to distress the employees.

The letter questioned the rationale behind forcing the GO although nearly 3 lakh employees have been up against it. The banned outfit criticised the government for not taking the opinion of the employees before rolling out the GO. The letter also urged people to support the employees' protests until the government withdraws the GO.