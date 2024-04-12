Live
Just In
Mulugu: Ramzan symbolises religious harmony says Seethakka
The State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuyaalias Seethakkaon Thursday participated in Ramzan celebrations in Mulugu.
On this occasion, Minister Seethakka extended Ramzan greetings and said that the festival of Ramzan is a symbol of religious harmony, goodwill, human equality, compassion and charity. She wished all the best for the people of the State and the humanity of the world with the blessings of Allah.
She said that the combination of discipline, charity and religious thoughts is the specialty of the month of Ramadan and it is the end celebration of the initiation of strict fasting in this month in which the Holy Quran was revealed. The Minister said that this festival is a message to humanity to be disciplined, stand united and help the poor, and Ramzan is a great festival that eradicates bad feelings, iniquity and hatred in man. Several Congress leaders and activists participated in the programme.