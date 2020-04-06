Mulugu: Seethakka to the rescue of Gothi Koya Community

Mulugu: Braving the scorching sun and coronavirus scare, All India Mahila Congress president and Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Monday reached out Gothi Koya community residing at Gothikoyagudem and Korrachintalapadu habitations under Venkatapur mandal and distributed essentials including rice, dal and vegetables free of cost.

Seethakka, who reached these hamlets on a tractor, said that Congress leaders had observed the plight of 25 families of Gothikoyagudem and 40 families of Korrachintalapadu and came forward to donate the essentials to help the Adivasis, who lost their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown.

"All these Adivasis families are migrant workers. Since the lockdown, it has become difficult for them to push the days without income. It is high time for the government to identify such distressed persons and provide assistance," Seethaka said, demanding 12 kgs of rice and Rs 500 in cash to each of them.

She appealed to locals to maintain social distancing besides adopting the necessity of other hygienic practices. She told them to approach the Sarpanch immediately if they suffer from cold, fever and other flu related diseases.

It's learnt that PACS Directors of the Congress Bheem Rao and Jayapal Reddy sponsored the essentials supplied to the Adivasis.

Congress Mulugu DCC president N Kumaraswamy, Ch Suryanarayana, Bandi Srinu and MPTC Bhaskar were among others present.