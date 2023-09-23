Mulugu: Where are the roads?

Mulugu: While the State government boasts of doing all-round development and laying best roads even in the rural areas, the ground reality tells something else.

In Mulugu district, the connecting roads to 25 villages are in such a deplorable condition that traveling on these paths is a great challenge. The roads from the district center to Venkatapur, Nallagunta Lakshmidevipeta, Narayanapur, Peddapur, via Chelpur Bhupalapalli to all 25 villages have become worse.

The leaders made a road with dirt and claimed about development of villages. “Look at our sufferings. How much we are suffering. It is what they are taking care of us,” ask a villager.